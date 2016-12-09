A Missouri woman and her 3-year-old child were rescued from domestic danger by the police, thanks to a quick-thinking UPS driver this past Tuesday. The mother and child were being held captive by the woman’s husband, James Tyler Jordan. After enduring awful violence, the woman took a chance with an attentive UPS guy.

The anonymous woman alleges that Jordan, 33, refused to let her leave the house for hours. Her husband repeatedly beat her, threatened to kill her with a pistol and sexually assaulted her. At one point, after attempting to run away, Jordan allegedly dragged her back by her hair. This abuse went on for approximately 15 hours from Monday to Tuesday, when she finally found an opportunity to escape.

When a UPS driver came by to pick up a package, the woman took advantage of the opportunity. She managed to write “call 911” on the package and handed it to the man without Jordan, who was holding a gun behind her, noticing. The UPS man sensed an urgent sense of danger and wasted no time calling the authorities. Police and a SWAT team arrived shortly afterwards and placed Jordan in custody immediately, rescuing both the woman and her child from his violence. The police discovered the toddler had been locked in a room for 15 hours without food or water.

“He was a huge help,” said Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. T.J. Wild of the unnamed UPS driver, who potentially saved the lives of both mother and child. UPS also praised their employee for his quick thinking. They released a statement saying, “We are grateful this UPS driver with more than a decade of service followed protocol when he saw a customer in distress and contacted authorities after he saw her message to contact 9-1-1. Our drivers are very familiar with their routes, and are trained to be aware of their surroundings and respond to requests for assistance.”

Though safe now, the woman has chosen to remain anonymous. The 3-year-old was not harmed in the 15-hour period, other than being deprived of food. Jordan has since been charged with domestic assault, sodomy without consent, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

[H/T: Elite Daily]