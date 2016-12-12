Dessert is arguably the best part of any meal, and now with the help of Too Faced, it can be the best part of doing your makeup.

Too Faced recently released its latest innovative culinary beauty product in the form of brow pencils that feature delicious brownie scents with their Chocolate Brownie collection. Not only will Too Faced be making sure that eyebrows are on fleek, they’ll also be hoping that the brows will be just as perfect as a plate of brownies and smell just as amazing.

The pencils come in four shades, “Taupe,” “Auburn,” “Soft Brown” and “Deep Brown,” all of which are available on HSN for $23.

This isn’t the first time that Too Faced has ventured into appetizingly scented products. Their famous Sweet Peach palettes smell delicately fruity and are feature cute and sweet peachy, orangey tones. They also have limited edition holiday Grand Hotel Cafe palettes which have peppermint mocha and eggnog scents, as well as their famous chocolate-scented Chocolate Soleil bronzers that smell of cocoa and cookies.

Too Faced is creating beauty products that smell like everyone’s favorite indulgences, making the usual, everyday beauty routine into something just as sweet as can be. Eat dessert first.