Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s marriage is officially (legally-speaking, at least) over.

The couple’s divorce was officially finalized today, Saturday, December 17, after seven years of marriage and a long breakup filled with plenty of drama and heartbreak. Although Khloe had originally filed for divorce back in 2013, she put the documents on hold after Lamar suffered a drug overdose that put him in a life-threatening coma. Because Lamar has recovered over the past year, Khloe decided to refile in May of 2016.

Details of the divorce settlement include the dissolution of their joint company, Khlomar, they have both waived spousal support and their 2009 prenuptial agreement will still be honored, according to CNN. Khloe will also drop Lamar’s last name, Odom, from her legal name.

The still remain friends, although their relationship has changed in many ways over the past few years, according to a source at E! News. “There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on,” said the source. “This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life.”

While we’re sad that Khlomar is officially over (we were still holding out just a little hope for a happy ending!), we can’t wait to see how Khloe takes on this new and exciting chapter in her life.