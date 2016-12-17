It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas: the temperature is finally dropping, Christmas movie marathons are crowding our watchlists and our neighborhoods are getting filled with some Instagram-worthy Christmas decorations.

There’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of a time like this than to throw a Christmas party. Specifically an ugly sweater party. Because, be honest with yourself, what other time of the year are you actually going to be able to get away with wearing a sweater that has shiny reindeer all over it? You might as well wear it during the only time that it’s actually socially acceptable.

If you’re in need of some ugly sweater recommendations, look no further.

VIEW GALLERY