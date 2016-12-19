Contrary to popular belief, Kendall Jenner has some of the same problems the rest of us do. No, she doesn’t know what it’s like to barely pay rent and live off cheese and crackers for a week until your next paycheck, but she has experienced the hardships associated with skin issues.

The 21-year-old supermodel is a longtime acne sufferer and has recently opened up about her struggles on her app. In a new video post titled “Skin Savvy: Body Acne,” Jenner brought in her dermatologist Christie Kidd to provide fans with tips on how to avoid the dreaded back blemish.

“Most of us, we wash our hair, we condition it, and when our conditioner is sitting, that’s when we wash our body, and then the last thing we do is rinse out our conditioner,” Kidd said. The problem with that? The conditioner we use to keep our locks soft can also clog your pores elsewhere, like your back.

Luckily there’s a very easy fix to all of this. Instead, Kidd suggests that you rinse out your conditioner and clip up your hair before you wash the rest of your body. That way, the conditioner won’t sit in your pores, and if it does get on your skin, you can at least wash it off with a good luffa.

Not to self: buy a shower hair clip ASAP.