As the year dwindles down (finally), people start thinking about change. “New year, new me” and all that. Of course, we all strive for positive change, leaving the negativity of 2016 – and there’s a lot of it – behind. It seems as if Bad Girl Riri has a head start (no pun intended) for 2017, because her new hair is poppin’.

Not only has Rihanna chopped off most of her hip-long locks, she’s dyed them platinum blond. And it looks amazing.

We’re honestly so inspired now. Changing up a hairstyle is the perfect way to kick off a better year!

And Rihanna, literally one of the most confident celebrities in Hollywood, pulls it off beautifully. Despite some alleged heartbreak and the fact that Donald Trump won the election, she’s been kicking ass in just about everything she does, including slaying her VMAs performance back in August.

She debuted her new ‘do in an Instagram video with some friends, where she does the “Juju On That Beat” challenge:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOJjF7lgix2/

Girl got some serious moves, as usual.

Though Riri hasn’t posted anything on her own Instagram, we’re hoping her blond locks are here to stay. What do you think of her new look?

[H/T: Elite Daily]