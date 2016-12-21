Ah, Christmas. Most people like it, while others give the Grinch a run for his money. There are a select few, however, that are more like the residents in Whoville – completely, totally, 100% obsessed with the holiday season. And now those people are even starting to look the part.

Christmas hair is trending, and it’s equal parts weird and holly jolly. It definitely blows mermaid hair and unicorn hair out of the water with its in-your-face spirit! It’s pretty self-explanatory, according to the Daily Mail; it’s essentially when “people style their hair into an upside-down cone shape, mimicking a Christmas tree before decorating their strands with ornaments.”

And it literally defies gravity! What’s Trending explained in a video that the ‘do is achieved by placing an empty water bottle or small cone on top of your head as a guide. You can then smooth your hair over the top of the bottle and secure with an elastic and hairspray. Lots and lots of hairspray.

Want to take it to the next level? Dye your hair green and add ornaments, tinsel and a star to the top of the tree. Look at these people sleigh…er, slay:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOGJT-ujzWO/

Or get lit with some darling Christmas lights:

What do you think about this style trend? Festive AF or too Cindy Lou Who for you? Comment below!