To quote Mean Girls, “Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it.” In the case of New Year’s Eve, it’s the one night of the year when a girl can dress up like a total disco ball, covered in sparkles, glitter, sequins and diamonds and nobody can say anything about it… Even as they attempt to cover their eyes from the blinding light.

NYE is the last night to shine before the beginning of a completely new era, and after the gloom of 2016, it’s important to glow even brighter when ringing in 2017. Not everyone wants to sign up for wearing a sparkly dress. Or maybe they would rather wear something a bit more understated and put a bit more shine into their makeup. Our advice? Get you a girl who can do both.

For those who love some shiny glam and aren’t worried about being too understated, here are five blindingly gorgeous NYE makeup looks, complete with tutorials.

1. This bronzey, luminous look.

Love the warm tones of summer and the shine of gold? Check out this tutorial from Jackie Aina, who shows how to achieve a golden, goddess-like look that will brighten up even the coldest of first-nights.

2. This icy, glassy glow.

This ice-princess look is perfect for those with pale skin and cool undertones. Not only is this look from NikkieTutorials simple and glamorous, but it also is versatile enough to rock with any lip color.

3. This glittery, simple face.

For those unafraid of a red lip, try Desi Perkins’ simple holiday makeup idea, incorporating plenty of glitter and shine. Paired with a silver dress and shining jewelry, this look will ring in the new year with an ultra-bright start.

4. This colorful, metallic look.

For those looking to avoid neutral, common tones, this metallic look incorporates the latest beauty trends of bright colors and highly-pigmented shine. Try this with a burgundy dress or jumpsuit for an edgy monochrome look or an all-black outfit for an eye-catching pop of color.

5. This bold, edgy glam.

Though this one isn’t as simple, it definitely is attention-grabbing. It’s still cool-toned for the winter, but it also incorporates bright, cheerful colors and even the adorable trend of faux freckles. This one isn’t for the faint of heart, but what better time to be brave than in 2017?