Winged eyeliner is a classic touch that adds just the right amount of glamor to any look without overdoing it. Though it’s a signature makeup look that’ll never get old, some of us with unsteady hands still struggle with creating the perfect cat eye.

As easy as any YouTube tutorial makes it seem, this trick isn’t exactly the simplest thing to do in real life. Making the perfect straight, cutting line while remembering not to make it too thin or too thick… or too short or too long is all a lot to do at once. Everyone wants that flawless cat eye but sometimes it just ends up looking like a smudged mess.

Not to worry. There are plenty of ways for you to get around your eyeliner conundrum that may just include the type and/or brand of eyeliner that you use. If you’ve ever been personally victimized by winged eyeliner, here are a few liquid liners that’ll help you create the perfect cat eye.

