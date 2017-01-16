Traveling with makeup is a struggle. You always seem to forget something or just don’t have enough room to pack everything you want to take. Luckily, there are plenty of products that can duplicate the effects of another in a time of need.

Multipurpose makeup products make your everyday life a little easier. You’re shortening the list of things to buy. Who wouldn’t want to keep their spending to a minimum if possible?

Not only are you making your makeup list affordable, you’re also keeping it minimal. Hit snooze one more time and save yourself some steps in your beauty routine every morning.

Next time you find yourself digging through your belongings hopelessly, we’ve got you. These seven multipurpose makeup products will help to lighten your makeup bag and makeup application to become a much shorter, easier process.

VIEW GALLERY