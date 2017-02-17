Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Broke Up Again But It Looks Like It’s Over For Good

We all know that one annoying on-again, off-again couple that can’t seem to make a decision; well, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are the Hollywood version. It’s recently come to light that the two of split up, reportedly for good, and that Kardashian and Chyna are no longer living together under the same roof.

An exclusive source told E! News that the TV stars are currently living in separate homes; family members and friends are uncertain about their relationship status. “Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work,” the source explained. “He’s been focusing on his sock line more.” Friends of Kardashian also describe him as depressed from all the rockiness with Chyna, and that their relationship, as far as they know, is over.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

The couple got engaged last year after a few months of dating, and now have a 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Back in December, they had a nasty split where Chyna took the baby and their stuff, and left. The event was publicized by Kardashian on Snapchat as he walked around the empty nursery in his home.

After all the drama, Chyna and Kardashian reunited in time for the New Year, but it apparently didn’t last long. They haven’t been spotted in public this month, and Chyna has been seen without her engagement ring with a new male friend. Neither of them have posted about each other on social media for the last few weeks as well.

Neither Kardashian nor Chyna has made any sort of public comment. While it’s unclear whether or not it’s a temporary breakup or a permanent one, we hope that for their sakes and for Dream’s that there will be peace between them.

