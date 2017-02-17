If you spent your childhood lusting over every single one of the Lisa Frank items in the stationary aisle, you’re definitely not alone. The wild and colorful prints were a staple of all school supplies, and now Lisa Frank is coming back to give us more than decor for our desks. We’re getting makeup!

The iconic brand teamed with Glamour Dolls Makeup, a cruelty-free and vegan brand, and the two started a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the project. By joining the campaign, supporters are offered unique involvement in the creation process, with the possibility to see behind the scenes of development and creation, pick shades and even vote on product names, which sounds like a good tidbit to add on LinkedIn.

The products in development include lip balm, matte mousse, liquid liner, a unicorn lippie, highlight powder, and of course, a vegan leather makeup bag. An angled blush brush is already available for presale on Glamour Dolls’ website. For increasing donations, supporters can expect to receive the full set around September.

This is the perfect way to celebrate that sweet ’90s nostalgia, with products that we can actually justify purchasing. For the presale price of only $4.99, the brush is on the more affordable half of makeup products.

It’s time for me to donate so I can lock down my matte mousse and have some serious Lisa Frank vibes.

From school supplies to new makeup, it’s Lisa’s world, and we’re just living in it.