Hate to break it to you Coachella-goers, but it looks like there’s going to be a new headliner for the 2017 line-up. Beyoncé has officially dropped out from this year’s festival, turning the speculation many fans had into a sad reality. The Coachella official social media pages revealed the news earlier today.

According to the official music festival’s announcment, Beyoncé dropped out under doctor’s orders due to her pregnancy with twins. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the official Facebook page states. But there’s good news too! “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival.”

So just another year and a half to go!

To those who were expecting to see Beyoncé this year, it’s undoubtedly disappointing. But rumors have been flying that she was going to drop Coachella as soon as her pregnancy was announced earlier this month. While she hasn’t revealed how far along she is, it’s clear she’s past the first trimester — meaning that by the time April rolls around, Yoncé should probably be taking it pretty easy.

Although we all got our hopes up when she performed at this year’s Grammy Awards, it’s not too surprising that she’ll be focusing on the health of her children and herself. There’s been no word as to who will be replacing Queen Bey as the 2017 headliner.

