VIEW GALLERY

Last night Nick Viall finally got his sh*t together and sent Corinne Olympios home. While it might have been the best decision for him, it was definitely not in the best interest of the show; Corinne was literally the only entertaining part of this season. But luckily, it doesn’t look like the reality star villain is going anywhere anytime soon.

After America watched the 24-year-old get sent home by Nick — who let her cry into his wool coat for a good 15 minutes before sending her off in a black car — she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to reassure the public she was actually a good person.

“I’m definitely not a terrible person,” she told the late night host. “I think there’s a lot that wasn’t shown—a lot of conversations that Nick and I did have that were more emotional and intimate.”

Right. If there’s one thing we know about reality TV, it’s that producers never, ever lie. On the bright side, Olympios was greeted by a friendly face when returning home to Miami after Nick broke her heart.

“[Raquel] was really happy when I came home and I was really happy to see her, too,” she told Kimmel. “Raquel has been with us for 18 years. She is definitely just more than a nanny or a housekeeper or whatever you want to call her. She’s definitely family to me. She’s been with me through really hard times.”

And she’s always been there with cheese pasta.

This morning she stopped by Good Morning America to tell Michael Strahan something similar, adding that she was totally blindsided by Nick’s choice during the rose ceremony. However, she stressed that she doesn’t regret telling the 36-year-old she loved him.

“I really don’t have any regrets,” she said. “I was fully myself and I would’ve been really upset if I didn’t tell him how I felt — I would’ve regretted that. So I’m glad I said what I said.”

On the other hand, she does resent the “villain” title.

“A villain, to me, does things viciously to other people. I never did anything viciously to anybody,” she said. “I was just doing me! I was just like: ‘I’m gonna do me, you guys do you. I’ll do what I want to do in my time.”

WATCH: @BachelorABC contestant @CorinneOly opens up on her elimination; says she has no regrets from the process. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9hnEfZbeOa — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2017

Honestly, as much hate as Olympios got throughout the season, we already miss her. We can’t watch one more second of Vanessa crying and Raven talking about her lack of orgasms. Is it too late for Corinne to come back?!