With an iconic 10 seasons available to watch on Netflix, Friends stands the test of time as one of the greatest sitcoms ever produced. Whether you loved Ross and Rachel’s love story, preferred the shenanigans of Chandler and Joey or related with Monica and Phoebe’s characters, the show had a little something for everyone. It ended X years ago – and expect it to stay ended, according to the show’s stars.

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) recently spoke to Savannah Guthrie on Today, and naturally, the topic of a Friends reunion came up. The actors on the show frequently get asked about returning on TV to reprise their characters, but Kudrow indicated that it’s unlikely to ever happen.

“I don’t see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it.” Kudrow explained. “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

I mean, that’s a good point. But that doesn’t mean Joey wouldn’t be absolutely hilarious as a dad.

But Kudrow also shared that her and the rest of the main cast (Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry) had recently gotten together for a reunion on their own! They apparently enjoy having dinner together, untelevised. “It was really fun. We had a good time. It was hilarious and we were laughing nonstop,” the star revealed. “That was really mean. But if we don’t tell you one is coming and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed.”

That had to be one amazing dinner party though. Too bad it will never take place in front of the cameras.

Jennifer Aniston also had a similar answer when asked about a Friends revival back in 2016. “Honestly, I don’t know what we would do,” she answered in an interview. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic…there was something about a time where our faces weren’t stuffed into cell phones. We weren’t checking Facebooks and Instagrams. We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that.”

At least Netflix will always be there for us when Season 11 of Friends isn’t.

