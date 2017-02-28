Love her or hate her, there was no doubt that the Bachelor Nation was pretty surprised by the presence of Corinne Olympios on this season of The Bachelor. Between her whipped cream boobs and strange AF behaviors in the house, she was promptly dubbed the crazy one of the bunch (though that’s a little better than calling her a “villain”). Her quirkiness rubbed the other girls the wrong way, but that didn’t stop her from being exactly who she is.

While many of us were curious to see how far she would go, Olympios and Nick Viall didn’t seem to have as strong as a connection as some of the others. If he sent Rachel freaking Lindsay home, it was only a matter of time of saying goodbye to Olympios and her nanny’s cheese pasta recipe. Monday night revealed to us the surprisingly sad departure, when Viall decided not to give her another rose.

But that doesn’t mean that’s the last we’ll be seeing of Corinne Olympios.

According to E! News, speculations have been made about 24-year-old Olympios potentially joining the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. In the taping for Women Tell All, Viall claims he can’t wait to see her on the show. “She will be Paradise,” he claimed to say before directly speaking to her. “Corinne, please do Paradise!”

TBH, we’d be super down to see Olympios on the spinoff too. But despite her former beau’s requests, it doesn’t seem likely. “I don’t think so,” she told E! News after the WTA special. “First of all, I wasn’t even asked yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”

But fear not, Corinne fans! She actually might have her own reality show! She revealed that “a lot networks” have approached her recently about starring in her own show that would feature her family, including the infamous Raquel and her cheesy pasta recipes.

“I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family, my family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date. America totally wants it, I hear it all the time,” Olympios explained. “There is a lot of talk about, I’m going to say a lot of networks are interested. Obviously, my loyalty is here with ABC and things like that. So there’s still a lot of stuff to be worked out, but we’ll see what comes in the future.”

She also mentioned that she would love to star in the next season of The Bachelorette…so chop, chop, ABC Network. Rachel Lindsay will definitely be a wonderful Bachelorette, but we can’t wait to see bouncy house dates and required nap times.

Despite Viall’s rejection, it’s definitely not the end for Corinne Olympios.

