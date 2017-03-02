Are You Bold Enough To Rock These Unicorn-Inspired Stila Eyshadows?

Unicorns have officially infiltrated just about every facet of pop culture and now they’ve taken over makeup. As part of their summer 2017 collection, Stila is now offering a new kind of liquid eyeshadow in three shades for $24 a pop that will bring out your magical inner unicorn.

Stila dubs the shadows as the “Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow – Duo Chrome Shades” with the shades Sunset Cove, Into the Blue and Sea Siren featuring iridescent pink, blue and purple undertones.

The eyeshadows are super pigmented, making them great for a night out when you want to channel your inner goddess of the sea.

The swatches are incredible and really bring to mind the glittery magic of our fave mythical creatures.

They’re limited edition, so be sure to order fast so you can make all of your summer makeup goals a reality. And no, though you might feel magical, these eyeshadows will not give you wings.

