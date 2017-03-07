Emma Watson is one of those celebrities who always looks absolutely flawless. It doesn’t matter when or where she is: on the red carpet, giving a speech about the He For She campaign she’s involved in, even on casual walks in the middle of the day. It’s pretty rare – and by that, I mean downright impossible – to see her looking sloppy or careless. Between her wardrobe, make-up choices and general appearance, Watson is always on point.

But that doesn’t mean that work doesn’t go into these seemingly perfect appearances! Watson recently stepped Into The Gloss through her beauty regimen–and there is a lot packed in there! The movie star has already determined to be as sustainable as possible in her beauty choices, but we still found some unusual things she includes in her routine.

…Like using pubic hair conditioner. Yep, you read that correctly. Watson admits that she uses Fur Oil, a product geared towards softening your down-there hair. “I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair,” she explains. “It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

WTF. But also, if it gets me closer to looking like Emma Watson, then I’ll take 20 bottles.

Watson is all about transparency when it comes to this stuff; she’s not one to pretend like there was no effort involved in her beauty routine. She writes, “I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect.” Watson then goes on to admit that she’s been bleaching her top lip since she was nine and also tweezes her eyebrows. “There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out.”

We gotta admire that honesty. At least she walks the walk!

But there is one thing Watson revealed that we just don’t understand. For someone who’s concerned with conserving the environment, she uses a lot of water for baths. “I have a bath every single day of my life,” she wrote. “And if I can have two or three—amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that.” Two or three? I love baths as much as the next person, but it seems time-consuming and more than a little wasteful to take three in one day. Watson continues on to list out some of her favorite organic products to include in her baths, including Espom salts and natural oils.

Still, the celeb makes a huge effort to use sustainable and organic products as often as possible. She notes that “most of my routine keeps to an 80/20 philosophy because it’s very difficult to be a complete purist, especially when working in the film industry. You can end up driving yourself a bit mad and make it more stressful than it should be.” We’re thinking that a lot of that “20” relates to the amount of water she uses.

She’s also strict about her skin care routine. “No matter what, I always wash my face at night,” she admits “I could get back from a shoot at 4 AM and still cleanse, tone, and moisturize before going to bed.” Watson reveals she used to have bad skin during puberty, which nobody would have ever guessed, TBH. There’s no falling asleep and washing the next day for her, a habit some of us should probably break.

So the secrets to looking like Emma Watson are pubic hair conditioner, baths and die-hard dedication to our skin? Sounds like a plan to us.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]