We all know Jax Taylor as one of the main hotties from Vanderpump Rules, a show about waiters and waitresses at Lisa Vanderpump’s infamous SUR, but what we don’t exactly know is his net worth or how he earns his money.

In face, Taylor actually has a lot going for him. The reality star, model and actor enjoys a carefree lifestyle in LA while staying busy for the show. Before all of this, Jax was once in the army but decided to drop it and move to New York City and pursue a modeling career. He even lived with Channing Tatum. Taylor eventually moved to Miami and finally Los Angeles in hopes of achieving his goals. And in the midst of it all, he changed his name from Jason to Jax because there were too many Jasons in the industry.

Jax Taylor’s Net Worth in 2018: $60,000

The 37-year-old is only getting started, with more opportunities coming his way in the future.

1. He was a model.

Taylor booked a lot of gigs to expand his horizons as a model in the past 10 years. He appeared in a Taco Bell commercial, on the pages of Trump Magazine and GQ and in ads for Abercrombie & Fitch and JCPenney. Not to mention, Taylor was the cover model for the epic video game Assassin’s Creed and also made appearances in several fashion shows.

2. Vanderpump Rules was his big break.

In 2013, Taylor slowly became more well-known in the spotlight once he gained a role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off Vanderpump Rules. He’s often known as the shirtless bartender and being a total womanizer on the popular show.

3. He’s taken.

At the age of 19, Taylor lost his virginity and became a self-diagnosed sex addict. His relationship with Schroeder only lasted a couple of years until he cheated on her with a hostess in Las Vegas. While attempting to gain back her trust again, it was revealed that Taylor slept with Schroeder’s friend Kristen Doute twice… Ouch. But as of today, he’s dating his co-star Brittany and couldn’t be any happier.

