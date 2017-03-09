The trailer for Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is now out and it looks like the most dramatic season yet. The series of episodes promise to reveal some serious ups and downs in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with only a few days left to go before the premiere. Trust us, you will not want to miss this season if you’re a die-hard Kardashian fan.

Of course, the thing everybody has been wanting to see since October: Kim Kardashian‘s reactions to her Paris robbery. The trailer shows her crying to her sisters as she recalls the painful details. “If this elevator doesn’t open on time, I’m f***ed,” viewers hear her recount about the life-threatening robbery. It’s nice to know that Kim has been healing through the love of her family but we also are super curious about these details.

Kim’s drama doesn’t stop there; the trailer later shows her taking a phone call about her husband, Kanye West. Shortly after the robbery, West abandoned a concert after three songs and was briefly hospitalized for exhaustion. Mama bear Kris Kardashian protectively stands next to Kim as she talks about what’s happening with West over the phone. Rumors of a divorce between the two have been flying, but we’ll have to see how this season plays out to really understand what’s going on.

But the drama doesn’t start and end with Kim! Two other couples suffer during this trailer as well: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s relationship suffer alongside Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Blac Chyna and Rob have a loooooong history being on-again, off-again. We’re not even sure what’s happening between them as they break up “for good” only to be together a week later. This season will cover drama that happened before baby Dream came into the picture, but we’re already annoyed by them.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are another story, though. They also have had their drama, as they have long separated by this point but still raise three kids together. But sh*t escalates between them anyways, especially as the trailer reveals that Disick brought another woman with him to the family vacation. The promo shows him yelling “I’m a sex addict” at Kourtney, before switching to a shot of her saying, “It will never work out.”

Despite all the drama (and there’s definitely a lot of it), the Kardashians always have each others’ backs. Watch the full promo below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DS1vvWIWlmU