If you ever acted like Ariel from The Little Mermaid while swimming in a pool, here’s your chance to feel like an actual mermaid. There are now Disney princess-inspired bikinis to show off and they’re to die for.

Enchanted Bikinis can hook you up with gorgeous bikinis inspired by royalty like Belle, Snow White, Jasmine, Rapunzel and other faves that we spent our childhoods trying to look like while playing dress up. The line has a wide variety of bikinis made for you and your gal pals to embrace your inner princess and slay everyone at the beach.

“Our mission is to let the princess in you glow and enchant everyone and everything around when you wear your Enchanted bikini,” the brand stated on their website. “We believe that every woman can feel this way without putting on a costume.”

Bikini tops can go up to $45 while their bottoms are $35. For all of you on the extra side, the website also includes creative accessories to wear while dressing up as Ariel. The website promises more designs coming soon and you can also suggest bikini ideas on their Instagram or Facebook page.