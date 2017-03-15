VIEW GALLERY

Earlier this week, news broke that a Mischa Barton sex tape was circulating around Hollywood. Kevin Blatt, the adult film industry’s leading broker, revealed that the erotic video had an asking price of $500,000 and at least three large pornographic websites were considering the offer. Now Mischa Barton is addressing the rumors and condemning her ex for peddling revenge porn.

According to the Daily Mail, Barton said that the video was filmed without her consent and the fact that companies are contemplating the offer is “disgusting.” Today, Barton’s lawyer Lisa Bloom released a statement to make it more clear.

“Ms Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time,” the statement read. “There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.”

Bloom went on to threaten that those attempting to gain “traffic” from the video will essentially be sued. “We will come after you,” she said. “We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

The video is believed to have been shot at a private Hollywood residence within the last year and features a dark-haired man, but it remains unclear who he is.

[H/T: Daily Mail]