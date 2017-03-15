It was excitement all around when ABC Family (now Freeform) announced that they were going to put Sara Shepard’s famous book series Pretty Little Liars on TV. The creators cast some amazing actors and added mystery and intrigue that kept fans wanting more. The show has become one of the channel’s most popular and now it’s entering its final season, hoping to answer every single fan question… And there are many, many questions.

VIEW GALLERY

But Aria, Emily, Spencer, Hanna, and Alison weren’t always Rosewood’s most tortured residents or most notorious liars. We all know Pretty Little Liars is the show that launched these actresses into fame, but let’s see what the stars were up to before they were cast in PLL.