It’s officially spring and I think we can all agree that we’re more than ready for the snow to melt so we can break out our jorts. Amidst the brutal winter weather and the political and social turmoil of the past few months, thankfully, we have more than a few distractions coming our way with a new month that brings film and album releases, fun events and Netflix-binge material. Here’s everything you have to look forward to in April 2017.

Music

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open – April 7, 2017

The Chainsmokers already released “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” off their new album. Some of the tracks will also feature Jhene Aiko, Florida Georgia Line and Emily Warren.

Coachella – April 14-23, 2017

The event that’s on all of our bucket lists returns in April. Just because Beyonce is no longer a headliner doesn’t mean you should write it off. Check out the lineup here and if you can’t make it, stream the show from the comfort of your own home.

Joey Bada$$ – All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ – April 7, 2017

The hip hop artist is set to release his newest album in early April and he’s stated that his tracks will turn political, addressing his thoughts on Trump’s presidency as well as police brutality.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRltbR0hYC6/?taken-by=joeybadass

John Mayer – The Search for Everything – April 14, 2017

His first album in four years, we’re going to need John’s music to help us get through our next breakup.

Brad Paisley – Love and War – April 21, 2017

Love and War will be Paisley’s 11th studio album and will feature collabs with Johnny Cash and Mick Jagger.

TV

52nd Country Music Awards – April 2, 2017

The glitzy CMAs return for their 52nd run to honor the latest and the greatest. The lineup of performers consists of Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert.

Bill Nye Saves the World – April 21, 2017

Reminiscent of your high school days, the newest Netflix series will feature Bill Nye in a blend of discussions and field reports. The show is set to feature Karlie Kloss, Derek Muller and Emily Calandrelli as correspondents.

Girlboss – April 21, 2017

Author and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso was propelled into the spotlight with not only her brand but her best-selling book, #Girlboss. It really is a must-read for all you badass ladies. The Netflix series will star actress Britt Robertson.

Pretty Little Liars – April 18, 2017

Following the newly-ended Vampire Diaries, PLL will return for its final 10-episode season, and finally, our anxiety about A will officially end.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – April 29, 2017

Airing on HBO, the special will feature the artists that will be commemorated as an official part of Ohio’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 2017’s inductees are ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

Film

The Circle – April 28, 2017

Beauty and the Beast wasn’t Emma Watson’s only major film of the year. Based on a book, The Circle makes us contemplate the importance of privacy and freedom, and just how vital they are to humanity.

The Fate of the Furious – April 14, 2017

The Fate of the Furious will be the first film in the series that doesn’t include the late actor Paul Walker and will center around Dom’s apparent decision to betray his family and friends.

Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 7, 2017

The feel-good movie of the month, the cartoon stars Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello, Michelle Rodriguez and Meghan Trainor.