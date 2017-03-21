After months of her passionate speeches going viral, Tomi Lahren’s show has been suspended after she outed herself as being pro-choice during an appearance on The View last week.
“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say, ‘I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she told the hosts. “I can say, ‘You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”
She added, “I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”
Her words come as a surprise, especially considering her scathing response to Lena Dunham’s “I haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had” comment she made during a taping of her podcast.
“Think about it: The pro-choicers are supposed to be about rare and safe abortions. That’s how they avoid sounding like straight-up baby killers,” Lahren said during a “Final Thoughts” segment. “Then we have Lena freakin’ Dunham out there wishing she could have murdered a fetus.”
https://www.facebook.com/TomiLahren/videos/1179168578842994/
Naturally, her View appearance did not go over well with her conservative fanbase. Even her boss Glenn Beck blasted her for being “intellectually dishonest” in a string of harsh tweets. He also addressed the controversy on his radio show.
“First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here…If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze,” he said. “I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”
Late yesterday, The Blaze’s managing editor Leon Wolf confirmed that Lahren’s show would “not be in production this week.” The 24-year-old has not released a formal statement about the suspension, but she has tweeted in response.
We’re not the biggest fan of Tomi Lahren or her opinions, but we can’t help but wonder — is this fair? Tell us what you think in the comments below.