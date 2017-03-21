VIEW GALLERY

After months of her passionate speeches going viral, Tomi Lahren’s show has been suspended after she outed herself as being pro-choice during an appearance on The View last week.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say, ‘I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she told the hosts. “I can say, ‘You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

She added, “I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

.@TomiLahren explains why she's pro-choice: "Stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body, as well." pic.twitter.com/0kFXJ7oL9L — The View (@TheView) March 17, 2017

Her words come as a surprise, especially considering her scathing response to Lena Dunham’s “I haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had” comment she made during a taping of her podcast.

“Think about it: The pro-choicers are supposed to be about rare and safe abortions. That’s how they avoid sounding like straight-up baby killers,” Lahren said during a “Final Thoughts” segment. “Then we have Lena freakin’ Dunham out there wishing she could have murdered a fetus.”

https://www.facebook.com/TomiLahren/videos/1179168578842994/

Naturally, her View appearance did not go over well with her conservative fanbase. Even her boss Glenn Beck blasted her for being “intellectually dishonest” in a string of harsh tweets. He also addressed the controversy on his radio show.

“First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here…If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze,” he said. “I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

Late yesterday, The Blaze’s managing editor Leon Wolf confirmed that Lahren’s show would “not be in production this week.” The 24-year-old has not released a formal statement about the suspension, but she has tweeted in response.

"When people praise you, don't let it go to your head. When people criticize you, don't let it go to your heart." #mondaymotivation — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

This life can be lonely. Thank you to those-on all sides of the political spectrum-for the support. Agree/disagree, it means the world. ❤🇺🇸 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

Ladies, you were made to do difficult things. Believe in yourself. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

We’re not the biggest fan of Tomi Lahren or her opinions, but we can’t help but wonder — is this fair? Tell us what you think in the comments below.