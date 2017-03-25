New Jersey senator Cory Booker asked America’s the world’s sweetheart Mindy Kaling out on Twitter yesterday, and the love of B.J. Novak’s life single actress accepted.

The exchange began with Mindy’s character, Mindy Lahiri, shading Newark, New Jersey on her show, The Mindy Project.

Booker responded to the shade in a playful tweet:

Mindy Kaling quickly clarified that her characters’ thoughts do not echo her own. ““Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool,” she (probably) laughed, then added: “Thanks for the [love.] It’s mutual!”

Twitter was already shipping them before Senator Booker took the plunge, asking the probably secretly engaged to her The Office co-star actress and writer on a date.

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes 🤞🏾 https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

Mindy accepted, saying she would look up the PATH train schedule. Senator Booker quickly said he would be happy to send her a Lyft.

Is this all a joke? Okay, probably.

STILL. On the one hand, comedy goddess Mindy Kaling paired with liberal sweetheart Cory Booker could be the joy we all need in the world right now.

ON THE OTHER HAND, what about this???

This is when @mindykaling explained to @bjnovak where babies really come from. pic.twitter.com/4a4pBl7Qbc — samantha ronson (@samantharonson) July 1, 2013

I’m sorry, you guys. I’m just not on board yet, and quite frankly, I may have to go all How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on their asses.