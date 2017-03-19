On Saturday, The New York Times published an in-depth profile on Donald Trump Jr., the oldest Trump son, but people weren’t especially preoccupied by its contents.

Though the interview covered everything from his hard-partying past to that horrifying Skittles comment to his social profile, this stylistic woods photograph is what stood out, at least on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. decided early on not to measure himself against his father https://t.co/JtvO6kzpla — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 18, 2017

Because the internet is a beautiful, savage force, within hours this pensive shot of Trump Jr. posing like something between an uncomfortable low-budget tractor advert and a “rustic” challenge from the beginning episodes of America’s Next Top Model before anyone is voted off went massively viral.

Everyone from parody account Half an Onion in a Bag to Teen Vogue‘s resident political force Lauren Duca had something to say. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite tweets, so if you’re having a dull Sunday, steel yourself for laughter.

They'll let anyone make a country album these days pic.twitter.com/3vp57gjT69 — Steven Hale (@iamstevenhale) March 18, 2017

tfw One Direction doesn't want to meet you after the gig pic.twitter.com/2O6bfLBC8G — Shawn Cooke (@shawntcooke) March 18, 2017

If Donald Trump Jr. speaks in a forest, is he still being ignored by papa? pic.twitter.com/rq9bjQdTxH — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 19, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. looks like he's posing for a new cologne called Entitlement. pic.twitter.com/B2iODvoH7A — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 19, 2017

This is the only time I've found myself rooting for The Blair Witch. pic.twitter.com/kMCGdcEsdQ — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) March 18, 2017

Hillary Clinton: I'm ready to come out of the woods Donald Trump, Jr: I will take your place, as there must always be a balance pic.twitter.com/UCOrqDE0Ns — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 19, 2017

Never change, Twitter.