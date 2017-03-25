We may live in a desperately confused world, our government as stable as a four-year-old’s orange glitter crayon, and our immersion into adulthood going a little less smoothly with each passing day (I at white rice with margarine yesterday as a snack.)

Still, the Internet delivers once again, this time with what might be the most iconic meme of 2017, featuring the most iconic woman of all time: Meryl Streep.

Twitter has taken a photo of Meryl cheering at an award ceremony gloriously out of context, turning it into a shouting meme of popular songs, sayings, and even TV commercials.

So forget your obligations and that impending sense of dread for a moment, and scroll through our top picks:

Kanye: If you ain't no punk holla we want prenup Me: WE WANT PRENUP#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/ZiKrhCQ9H5 — Alex Nuñez (@alexnunez_14) March 20, 2017

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO pic.twitter.com/9VM4tXytHs — Man of the Decade (@MissZindzi) March 18, 2017

DJ at middle school dance: TO THE WINDOWWWW 154 7th graders: TO THE WALL pic.twitter.com/Vr7nukvUAD — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) March 19, 2017

Whitney: And above all this, I wish you loooooooove. Beat drops. Me: AND IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII-E-IIIIIIIIIIIIIII…#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/w7qLPsWUSN — wasabi (@BlkRanger21) March 20, 2017

call 1-800-Steemer me: STANLEY STEEMER GETS CARPET CLEANER pic.twitter.com/mqywSvNIYU — mama mia (@miapereiraa) March 20, 2017

Groundbreaking!!!