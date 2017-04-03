VIEW GALLERY

Vanderpump Rules has been our guilty pleasure since the very first episode. We’ve been living vicariously through each cast member as the drama and drink-throwing have fed our souls for five seasons now. This week’s episode is the reunion, which means one final dramatic showdown. Although we’re saddened by the sudden loss of our entertainment after tonight, we couldn’t be more excited about what’s going to happen during the reunion.

Which bombshells will be dropped? How many fights can there be in on reunion show? Tonight will reveal all of the answers and more. Check out how to watch, you definitely do not want to miss.

Vanderpump Rules Viewing Details

Date: April 3, 2017

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: Bravo

Season: 5

Episode: Reunion/22

Starring: Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix

How To Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Reunion Online

You can watch Vanderpump Rules on BravoTV.com if you have one of the many associated cable providers, including DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity and Verizon.

How To Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Reunion on Mobile

You may not be able to watch it live but you can watch Vanderpump Rules by checking out the Bravo app the day after it airs and you should be able to catch the episode. Waiting is annoying but at least it’ll be worth it! You can also watch the show the old-fashioned way and catch it on TV. Check your local listings and tune into Bravo to catch Vanderpump Rules.

How To Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Reunion Without A Cable Subscription

If you don’t have a cable provider, no worries! You can go to SlingTV and join for only $25 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re shy with cash, we recommend subscribing to the 7-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website.

Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Reunion Promo