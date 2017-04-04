Acne is a plague most teens deal with at some point, but it sucks even more to be an adult that still gets zits. Seriously, we thought we left puberty behind us with high school cafeteria food and prom drama. And with all the different kinds of acne medication being marketed out there, it can be so hard to find one that truly works. But if you have breakouts and you can’t seem to make them better, this new vaccine could be for you!

According to Allure, this acne vaccine is the answer to all our frustrated prayers. Thanks to a team of scientists from University of California San Diego, it will work to fight the bacteria that causes inflammation in the skin, leading to acne. Eric Huang, lead researcher, explains:

Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnesbacteria that are with you your whole life — and we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you. But we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin — the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.

THANK YOU SCIENCE.

This basically means that the vaccine will block the harmful effects of the bacteria but not actually kill the bacteria itself, which has always been a problem in fighting acne. The vaccine has worked on skin biopsies, but don’t get your hopes up too much just yet. It has yet to undergo clinical trials with patients, and that will take at least a year or two to get going. So don’t throw out your acne medication just yet!

