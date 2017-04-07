VIEW GALLERY

After three years, Meghan Markle is logging off for the last time.

The Suits star announced Friday that she’s be shutting down her popular lifestyle website, The Tig. If you check the site now, you’ll be directed to a letter explaining the situation to fans and followers.

After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.”

It was a heartwarming ending to a wonderful journey. Markle bid her fans goodbye, but not without leaving more words of encouragement and hope. She writes, “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLznZMzgqIu/?taken-by=meghanmarkle&hl=en

The Suits actress launched The Tig in 2014 and explained that the name was inspired by Tignanello wine.

“Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she told Tory Daily. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

For Markle, understanding that wine meant more to her than its taste. It helped set her off on this digital journey and she took us along for the ride. Despite putting an end to The Tig, she’ll continue to star in the seventh season of Suits and states that she will continue working for humanitarian causes. Somehow, this powerhouse is still managing to juggle her professional career with her charity work. She needs to continue sharing her secrets with us, because I need that level of motivation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLB_IDRgj9g/?taken-by=meghanmarkle&hl=en

Despite the huge impression work on The Tig left on her, a source revealed that the lifestyle website was not a lifelong goal. “Meghan is going through big changes in her life,” the insider revealed. “The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn’t her future.”

Other sources also reveal that Markle is steadily moving on from acting. One of them told E! News, “Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

Despite not being officially engaged, it’s safe to say the two are quite serious about their futures together. The fact that she might be joining the royal family only strengthens her resolve about her philanthropy work and wanting to stray from show business.

“She’s at a place in her life where she is ready to settle down and have children,” another source said. “She wasn’t necessarily there in her previous marriage. Harry and Meghan are very aligned in what they want for their future.”

Despite knowing that she might have to make some sacrifices if she wanted a life with the prince, it doesn’t look like we don’t have to worry much. From what we’ve seen of Markle’s resolve, she’s more than ready for this new chapter of her life. We’ll be with her all the way.