There are a lot of things in life that can be fixed. Don’t like your outfit? Change your clothes or go shopping. Had a rough day? Drink a glass of wine or take a bath. Tired of your hair? Book an appointment at the salon.

One thing that seems permanently mediocre: PORES. When they’re big, they’re way too big, and it’s not uncommon to be insecure with the size of your pores. Even people with clear and glowing skin can be bothered by the size of their pores, making their faces look clogged and icky.

There is no foolproof remedy for large pores. Some things work and some things don’t, and in the end, you can’t erase them completely for flawless and smooth skin.

That said, there are helpful products in reducing the size of pores, minimizing them to be less noticeable, clearer and less dull. Here are five products, each able to be incorporated to your skincare and makeup routine, that will help reduce the appearance of your pores.