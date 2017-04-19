VIEW GALLERY

Nothing like a celebrity feeling pressured to come out in order to stop being attacked by fans!!!!

After feeling the brunt of many angry Riverdale fans shipping Betty and Veronica (aka Beronica) as a couple, actress Shannon Purser came out as bisexual in a Twitter statement.

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/854538329546780678

A devout Christian, 19-year-old Purser had a candid conversation about sexuality last week on Twitter, where she listed things that she wished she’d known before. She gave advice to users like “getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok” or “take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to.”

Her statement referenced her previous tweets, where she responded back to a couple of fans who reached out to her and other Riverdale stars about the queerbaiting between the two main female characters. As she said in her tweet, Purser didn’t mean to alienate anyone and only wished to point out how rude some of the Beronica shippers were acting towards her.

Happily, most of the response to her announcement has been extremely positive. Fans of both Riverdale and Stranger Things are standing beside her and congratulating her on being brave enough to come out and for apologizing.

Shout out to my fellow bisexual Christian! 😃 💖💜💙 I hope your family and friends received your coming out well! — 🎄*screaming but festive*🎄 (@LadyResPUNzel) April 19, 2017

We are here for you. @BiNetUSA @BRC_Central @StillBisexual You need resources your bisexual orgs have them. — BiNet USA (@BiNetUSA) April 19, 2017

Hopefully Purser will have all the love and support she needs, from both family and fans. So far, it looks like she has.