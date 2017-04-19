VIEW GALLERY

The queen of tennis just announced some exciting news on her snap story today. 35-year-old Serena Williams posted that she is 20 weeks along. Her and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, also known as the co-founder of Reddit, announced their engagement in December. This will be the record-breaking 13-time grand slam winners first child.

Williams is coming fresh off of her women’s title win in the 2017 Australian Open in January, where she dominated the scene. During the competition, she would have been almost a month pregnant. So basically, no man can ever complain again.

It’s unclear what this pregnancy will mean for Williams’ future tennis career. It looks like it will be up to her sister and doubles partner Venus to hold down the court for both of them during the next few months.

This pregnancy doesn’t mean that Williams will be slowing down her other work though. She still has her own clothing line and charity work. She is also planning an appearance to do a TED talk.

I'm speaking at TED on April 25th and you can watch it live in theaters! Buy tickets at https://t.co/RdvNTvUSVf #TEDCinema #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/LS3IHDOAAt — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 18, 2017

Whatever happens for this legend in the future, we are so excited for her now and hope that the tennis genes are passed down. Congrats!