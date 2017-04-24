These Four Brothers Were All Accepted To Harvard, Yale & Duke

The Wade quadruplet brothers, Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary Wade, were all accepted into Harvard, Yale and Duke University. Some of the boys were also accepted into Stanford, the University of Chicago, Cornell, Vanderbilt and Princeton.

“It’s a wow factor. They weren’t expecting it, but we always tell them shoot for the stars,” their mother, Kim Wade told CNN. 

The brothers are seniors at Lakota East High School in Butler County, Ohio. Their principal, Suzanna Davis says she has watched the boys grow up and that’s she’s impressed with their ability to be so close, but also choose their own independent paths.

“They have thrived academically, but they have found their own interests,” Davis said.

Now this is #MotivationMonday: The quadruplet Wade brothers were all accepted to prestigious universities. 👏🎓 https://t.co/g9uZ9MFwTo pic.twitter.com/z5JpCZRVLm

— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) April 11, 2017

But when asked if the boys will all attend the same school, Davis says they might stick together.

“I might have thought before this week they might separate, but now sticking together might present a lot of opportunities. This attention may have flipped the script,” Davis said. “The mark that these four brothers leave on our school will be felt for years to come. I can’t wait to see what comes next with their story.”

The brothers credited their parents and the teachers of Lakota East High for their success.

“We feel like getting into these schools show who the people around us are,” Nigel said. “It’s really something we couldn’t have done on our own without all the support we have had through our lives,” Nick added. “It has been awesome.”

