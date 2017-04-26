Helix Tattoos Are The Latest Ink Trend

Tattoo trends have taken the world by storm for years now. From cute neck tattoos to dainty finger tattoos, we have seen it all… Or have we? It has been a while since a new trend emerged, but this helix ear tattoo has been blowing up on Instagram, which means it’s only a matter of time until we’re seeing the style everywhere.

Ear tattoo👂🏼🌹🌿

The helix tattoo marks a new spot on the cartilage of your ears. It’s way more decorative than jewelry and is a surefire way to stand out. The designs range from pretty floral sketches to tribal lines replacing cartilage piercings.

Even though this won’t totally replace piercings, it is a simple way to permanently dress up your ears. Adding a cartilage piercing on top would dress it up even more. We absolutely love how pretty this trend is. Do you think the helix tattoo is something you’ll be trying?

