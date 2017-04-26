Tattoo trends have taken the world by storm for years now. From cute neck tattoos to dainty finger tattoos, we have seen it all… Or have we? It has been a while since a new trend emerged, but this helix ear tattoo has been blowing up on Instagram, which means it’s only a matter of time until we’re seeing the style everywhere.
The helix tattoo marks a new spot on the cartilage of your ears. It’s way more decorative than jewelry and is a surefire way to stand out. The designs range from pretty floral sketches to tribal lines replacing cartilage piercings.
Even though this won’t totally replace piercings, it is a simple way to permanently dress up your ears. Adding a cartilage piercing on top would dress it up even more. We absolutely love how pretty this trend is. Do you think the helix tattoo is something you’ll be trying?