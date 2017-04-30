This week in slut-shaming, a chess coach detailed an encounter on Facebook where his 12-year-old student was forced to withdraw from a chess competition due to her dress, which was considered a “temptation from a certain angle” by the chess tournament’s staff.

The incident took place during the 2017 National Scholastic Chess Championships in Putrajaya, Malaysia in mid-April, the Huffington Post reports.

“One of my student, who is a 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL felt harassed and humiliated by the actions of Tournament Director and Chief Arbiter,” the coach, Kaushal Khandhar, wrote in his post.

He went on to explain that during the chess tournament, the chief arbiter told the girl and her mother that her dress was too “seductive,” and a “temptation from a certain angle far, far away.”

In case you were wondering, here is the seductive dress in question.

https://www.facebook.com/kaushal.khandhar/posts/10154911101336281

The officials then told the girl’s mother that she had to purchase a new outfit before the next day’s competition, but with shops closed, she was not able to, and subsequently had to withdraw her daughter from the tournament.

The girl — a chess champion of her district — was not only unable to compete, but she was left “disturbed and embarrased,” Khandar explained. The rest of the competition, all she could think about was whether “anyone was peeping [at her] throughout the game.”

Seriously? This 12-year-old in her sensible dress had to give up her opportunity to compete because some older creeps couldn’t stop looking at her? And SHE is the one who has to be punished for that? *jumps into ring of fire and stays there*

The post has been shared thousands of times and people are horrified by the incident, which was originally reported by Malaysian tabloid, The Star. Perhaps the competition will take measures to hire fewer sexist creeps to their staff, or, at the very least, will update its outdated conservative dress policies that seem to consider skin below the knees provocative.