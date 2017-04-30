VIEW GALLERY

In the midst of the most divisive political climate in decades, consumerist feminism and activism is becoming more and more commonplace. While there are clads of think-pieces out there drawing attention to the merits and drawbacks of this, buying feminist clothing or accessories is not inherently bad, so long as you don’t confuse it with actual activism.

Wearing your thoughts is one way in the midst of a world where we feel so helpless to express to others exactly where you stand.

No, buying these pins will not advance any feminist causes — but it might make people do a double-take when they see them, and it will definitely make you look tres chic.

