If you couldn’t get your hands on the Unicorn Frappuccino before the event ended, don’t worry! Your Starbucks barista can still satisfy your need for a mythical frappuccino. Jócelyn Freeman is the skillful barista that created the Mermaid Frappuccino. This colorful concoction is sure to fulfill all your Instagram needs. And I’ve heard it’s as tasty as it looks.

This Mermaid Frappuccino was originally meant as a solution to growing demands for the Unicorn Frappe when they ran out of ingredients. Freeman describes the drink as “a Pokemon Go Frappuccino” without raspberry syrup and drizzled with a toasted coconut matcha sauce. Don’t be fooled by its similarity to the Dragon Frappuccino. Unlike the Dragon Frappe’s green tea base, the Mermaid Frappuccino has a vanilla bean base with green tea powder and blackberries.

Unlike the Unicorn Frappuccino, it’s not officially on the menu so you’ll have to specially order it. POPSUGAR offered advice on how to do it:

Ask for a Pokemon Go Frappuccino without raspberry syrup. If they don’t know that, it’s pretty much a Vanilla Bean Frapp blended with freeze-dried blackberries

Ask for a toasted coconut matcha drizzle. According to the secret menu, it’s eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, and three scoops of matcha. Mix it all up and then pour into a gravity bottle

Ask to drizzle the sauce inside the cup before pouring it in the drink. Top with whipped cream and more drizzle or sprinkle matcha powder on top

Although customers are loving the constant stream of Instagram-worthy drinks, Freeman’s fellow Starbucks baristas aren’t too happy. It’s tough to make every drink custom when you have a large amount of customers waiting. Instead of getting angry with her coworkers, Freeman decided to turn to a more positive approach to the secret menu problem:

“I know that the secret menu can be frustrating, but these new ‘Instagram ready’ type of drinks are not going anywhere… We have a huge responsibility to deliver the #Starbucks experience to all of these new customers! Instead of wishing it would stop (because it’s not) embrace it! Have fun!”

Starbucks is definitely delivering with their creative drinks. Actually, they released an official statement saying that we’d be seeing more of them. If they continue the current trend, I’m sure it’ll be another mythical creature.

What do you think will be the next big drink?