Growing up in the public eye, every moment of evolution and growth for a singer is determined to be a “phase.” Miley Cyrus had her sugary-sweet Hannah Montana phase. She had her grown-up party phase. She had her space buns, tongue-out, drugged out phase. She had her out-of-the-box, eclectic political phase. And now, she is entering a new phase entirely — but it isn’t a phase, it isn’t a marketing ploy. It’s a natural evolution of character, a gradual growth, at least the way she sees it.

In a new interview with Billboard, Cyrus opens up about everything from her love life to Trump’s America to her new album, coming out later this year, which is a much different sound than her Dead Petz record.

1. The first single off her new album, titled “Malibu,” is about Liam Hemsworth.

She is refreshingly honest about her relationship with Hemsworth in the interview, explaining that when they broke up in 2013, it was because Miley was changing — and Liam wasn’t. “And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’” Eventually, they “had to refall for each other.”

2. The new album reveals a version of Miley her fans have never heard before.

3. Miley hasn’t smoked weed in 3 weeks, which is a significant change-up for her.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she said, “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

4. She hopes to reach new people with her new album, instead of her usual crowd.

She implies in her interview that she hopes to reach out to country fans and Trump fans instead of her usual liberal circle with the album. “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she explains. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

5. She wants to get in touch with her country roots.

Dolly Parton is her godmother, and “the fact that ­country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me.”

6. The album is not overtly political: she’s taking a different approach.

She doesn’t want to be dubbed a political force like the Dixie Chicks. “Radiating love is ­something that is important to me — ­hopefully, that is being political.”