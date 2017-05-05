VIEW GALLERY

Model, host and Twitter clapback queen Chrissy Teigen can now add beauty collaborator to the list. Her first makeup endeavor is with none other than Becca Cosmetics and the two created a limited edition Glow Face Palette. It’s available in limited quantities only on the Sephora Mobile App and will be available on the Becca Cosmetics website on Monday.

The palette is a bit more expensive than the original, highly-reviewed Becca highlighter at $46. What the palette will get you includes multiple shades of highlighter, blush and bronzer. The items in the palette are the signature Shimmering Skin Perfector in “Rose Gold,” Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in “Beach Nectar,” Sunlit Bronzer in “Malibu Soleil” and Luminous Blush in “Hibiscus Bloom.”

Teigen’s launch event was a luxe slumber party. We would have LOVED an invite. Onesie pajamas were worn and an outdoor pillow fort was set up. Also in attendance was Teigen’s husband, John Legend. If the palette is anything like Becca’s other products, you know we’re already hoping that more products will be coming out. Check out more of the photos in the gallery above.