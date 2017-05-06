Pottermore, in addition to being the only official way to know your Hogwarts house (don’t @ me) is adding another feature — an online book club.

The website is taking a page from Emma Watson’s “Our Shared Shelf,” creating an online community that will allow fans everywhere to connect with others who share their concern over someone naming a child after a man who bullied him for little to no reason his entire life, and loving his mother isn’t exactly an excuse, now, is it?

The new book club is coming in honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Take a moment to consider your mortality and the fleeting passage of time; we can regroup in a moment.

We're delighted to welcome you to the official Wizarding World Book Club. Ready to join us this summer? https://t.co/o9yhe9vXzR #wwbookclub pic.twitter.com/KwGUINZ43y — WW Book Club (@wwbookclub) May 5, 2017

It will be called the “Wizarding World Book Club,” it’s totally free, and it launches in June.

According to the website, “there will be many ways to participate,” and “each week, a new theme from the Harry Potter stories will be discussed over on Pottermore’s brand new Wizarding World Book Club Twitter account, @WWBookClub.”

All you have to do is read the books along with other members of the club (one every month or every few months), and stay as involved as you’d like in discussions.

If you have some thoughts on the misunderstood (and, frankly, underrated) Slytherin House, why detention takes place in the off-limits and objectively dangerous Forbidden Forest, and sending three students back in time to save a hippogriff, this may be a better outlet than your polite friend who nods half-heartedly as you explain a new plot hole you realized in the middle of the night.

It may have been 20 years since the first book introduced us to Privet Drive, but life has now been divided into pre-Harry Potter and post-Harry Potter. After all, Snape said it best:

“After all this time?”

“Always.”