The Social Security Administration just released their annual list of the 1,000 most popular baby names of 2016… *Janis Ian inflection* and the least.

Just kidding. Still, while tragically the SSA does not track the least popular names each year, it does track the greatest notable falls on the charts. In 2016, one name stands out in particular: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn, and Kaitlynn had the greatest drop in popularity for girls names. This fall may be due to the controversy that follows Caitlyn Jenner. As Redbook notes, parents generally steer clear of any controversial name — regardless of their personal feelings towards that person (don’t expect to see many Donalds right now.)

The SSA also revealed which baby names gained the most traction in 2016, which include Kylo, Creed, and Benicio for boys and Kehlani, Royalty, and Saoirse for girls. While not all baby names growing in popularity reflect our current culture, many do — Kylo is likely inspired by Kylo Ren in Star Wars, Zayn by Zayn Malik, Saoirse by actress Saoirse Ronan, Alessia by Alessia Cara, and Reign by, of course, the little Kardashian.

Taking a page from Rachel Green’s 90s handbook, Emma was the most popular girls name of 2016, and taking a page from the immortal sexiness of Ryan Gosling, Noah was the most popular boys name.

Olivia, Eva, Sophia, and Isabella came next in line, along with Liam, William, Mason, and James. Some more surprising names like Elijah and Harper also made the top ten lists.

To see the full list of top ten names for both genders, watch the adorable video below.

While you may not love all top ten, just remember: they are all so, so much better than Albus Severus Potter.