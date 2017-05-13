If you finally came to terms with your college’s mediocre and uninspiring commencement speaker, prepare to become disillusioned all over again, because the University of Southern California got a singing Will Ferrell to send them off into the real world.

The actor sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” a cappella to the crowd, telling them: “Literally picture my face singing this song gently in your ear.”

The crowd joined in, singing along with him, hopefully appreciate of the gift they were receiving, because MOST PEOPLE don’t get Ron Burgundy’s gentle vocal chords to whisk them off into post-grad life.

*blinks back tears of FOMO*

He gave the graduates some advice as well.

“Enjoy the process of your search without succumbing to the pressure of the result,” Ricky Bobby told the crowd. “Trust your gut, keep throwing darts at the dart board, don’t listen to the critics and you will figure it out.”

He talked about how even he wasn’t sure of himself when he moved to L.A., and ate spaghetti with mustard (and not, apparently pop tarts, syrup, and candy) while battling musings that he should become a substitute teacher.

“I am still afraid,” he said of his journey, “I was afraid to write this speech. And now I am just realizing how many people are watching me right now and it’s scary.”

Watch the entire powerful speech — and sing-along — below.

The only thing that would cut me more is if he were wearing an elf costume.