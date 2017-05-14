Yesterday, a new meme hit the Internet and went viral with breathtaking speed. David DeWeil, a University of South Carolina professor, tweeted it, prompting thousands of likes and retweets, Buzzfeed reports.

“Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums.” DeWeil wrote, mocking the popular online joke that one must prove oneself to truly be a fan, be it of a sports team, a band, or even a song.

Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums — David DeWeil (@daviddeweil) May 13, 2017

The topical tweet blew up, garnering over 10,000 retweets and 16,000 likes in just a single day. In honor of Mother’s Day, people are listing their own mothers’ albums and hit singles as a play on the joke and as a way of honoring their own mothers, quirks and all.

“I Do All The Work In This House” is definitely an explicit version.

1) Can You Read This Text For Me

2) A? Why Not A+? (ft. Dad)

3) I Do All The Work In This House And No One Appreciates Me (explicit version) https://t.co/K9dN5T5G2p — sahab, bibi, aur anxiety (@pyaaristochill) May 14, 2017

A number of people had albums about technological difficulties.

Can You Help Me With The VCR (1999)

Can You Help Me With The DVD Player (2006)

Can You Help Me With My Phone (2013) https://t.co/agetJks3nU — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) May 14, 2017

Or about free-loading without pitching in.

1) Untitled {The Look}

2) What Bill Do You Pay Here

3) Yall Come Eat (Go wash yo hands) ft. Aunties

Bonus: I Put Some $$$ In (Yo Account) — Stephen J. (@blackismy) May 14, 2017

1. I'M NOT YELLING

2. I don't care what everyone else got on the test, why did you get a bad grade?

3. This house is a mess https://t.co/Os15zojUGg — Erika (@emesola) May 14, 2017

1. "Quit Slammin My Goddamn Door"

2. "Take the Meat Out the Freezer" prod by Timbaland

3. "I Know You See Me Talking On the Damn Phone!" https://t.co/fV3plTx3By — Resha (no, im not riding) (@ChefResha) May 14, 2017

Some were really just known for one iconic song.

My moms was a one hit wonder ~~> 1. "I'm Not Takin Care of NO Babies — Ace of Spades (@Gentlewoman40) May 14, 2017

Some were quite religious.

1) As Long As You're in My House

2) Better Hope Jesus Don't Come Back Tonight While You're Out With Your Friends

3) Do You Know Jesus — Two Boobs Johnson (@mwdominicana) May 14, 2017

