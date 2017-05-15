VIEW GALLERY

Though we were sad to see Riverdale‘s Ross Butler exit his role as Reggie, we’re pretty happy to see his replacement. Charles Melton isn’t exactly the worst case scenario when it comes to guys you’d like to see on TV. The actor is easy on the eyes and will hopefully kill it as Archie’s high school nemesis next season.

The actor and model has previously appeared on teen dramas like Glee and hit shows like American Horror Story. The Manhattan, Kansas native is of Korean, Cherokee and Caucasian descent and was discovered in Orlando after playing two years of college football Kansas State University. He was signed with DNA Models and previously posed for Prestige magazine and Dolce & Gabbana.

Melton is stepping into the next season after a bombshell finale and a lot of questions about the future of the show and its cast of characters. The hit CW series has been a major success and fans can’t wait to see what Melton will bring to the table. One thing that’s guaranteed is he’ll be serving some pretty good looks.