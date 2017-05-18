VIEW GALLERY

The State Property Agency and Ministry of Cultural Heritage of Italy has announced that they will literally be giving away more than 100 castles this year for free! This deal of a lifetime is all part of a joint effort to boost tourism, but there’s a catch.

“The only catch is that those who take up the offer will have to commit to restoring and transforming the sites into tourist facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, or spas,” The Local reports. The idea is that the people obtaining the castles work to renovate them into attractions that will draw tourists away from the crowded cities that are typically hotspots. In order to obtain a castle, you have to submit a proposal with a detailed plan on your vision for it.

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, the castle will be yours for the next 9+ years, give or take. This all depends on how the project goes, but some castles have a 50-year lease.

There are 103 castles available this year, including medieval schoolhouses, inns, monasteries and palaces, with an estimated 200 more available in coming years.

While some maybe be in need of a little elbow grease, there’s no doubt that owning a castle would be absolutely amazing! It could probably also be a solid investment, depending on how your project goes. Interested in signing up? You can do that here, but you may need to brush up on your Italian.

The deadline for applications is June 26.