BREAKING NEWS.

Justin Bieber has some very important medical news he would like to update you on. Like, he REALLY wants you to know what’s going on with him. It means a lot to him that you stay in the loop.

“My left eye has conjunctivitis,” he posted on Instagram along with a selfie of proof that he does, in fact, have conjunctivitis (or as we non-pop stars sometimes call it, “pink eye.”)

My left eye has conjunctivitis

Then, Bieber zoomed in for us, showing us a closer look at his… conjunctivitis.

My left eye has conjunctivitis

Then he zoomed in further, making sure we know which eye is afflicted with the bacteria.

This eye has conjunctivitis

“You can see it better here,” he captioned his FOURTH INSTAGRAM (now in black-and-white) ABOUT HIS CONJUNCTIVITIS.

You can see it better here

“Conjunctivitis.”

Conjunctivitis

WE HEAR YOU JUSTIN AND WE ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU DO, IN FACT, HAVE CONJUNCTIVITIS.

Thank you for coming on this journey with us.

