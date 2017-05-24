VIEW GALLERY

It’s no secret that some of the highest-quality makeup comes at an expensive price. If you want good makeup from a brand that’s well-reviewed you might as well start a savings account just for your makeup buying habits. Most high-end liquid to matte lipsticks cost at least $30 and let’s not even mention the price of a good foundation. Just thinking about it makes me tear up a little bit.

Fear not, makeup lovers! While we may have to shell out a pretty penny for some of our favorite brands, there are other, more affordable brands out there that feel our struggle and want to help. The market for low-priced makeup is small, but growing. Check out the list below for affordable makeup brands that are kind to your wallet.

1. e.l.f. Cosmetics

Almost everyone who’s interested in makeup knows about e.l.f. Cosmetics. It’s kind of considered a beginner’s brand of makeup, but who says we have to stop once we know our way around a blending brush or two? Their lipsticks are some of the best quality I’ve seen and they’re only $3. You can fill up your cart with over 30 products and probably spend only spend $40 on your loot. Not only do they have everything you could need for makeup, but they also have a skincare line that is out of this world. Don’t be ashamed to go back to a brand you probably started with on your makeup journey.

2. NYX Cosmetics

NYX is another brand that is considered a bit of a starter-kit for makeup, but it also deserves its place at the top of the list. NYX is noted most for their generous pigments and sleek packaging, with products ranging from $4 to $50. Pinterest and Instagram are filled with beauty gurus creating stunning looks using only NYX products. If the pricing alone doesn’t make you switch over to NYX, here’s another reason: You don’t have to travel far. All NYX products are available at your local CVS or Walgreens!

3. BH Cosmetics

BH Cosmetics is probably a company you’ve heard of, but have never had the opportunity to try. BH is known for their eyeshadow palettes, which cost less than $20 for a lot of color, options and pigment. The most expensive thing I could find on their website was a makeup case that was $42.99.

4. 3ina Cosmetics

Pronounced Mee-Nah, this company is fairly new to the makeup scene. They just started in February of last year and the hype for this London-based brand is growing. 3ina is known for being inclusive and breaking the barrier that makeup is a one size fits all deal. Their foundations come in 18 shades and the most expensive product you’ll see on the website is $15. Did I mention that the company ships internationally?

5. Essence Cosmetics

We’ve all seen this makeup brand while browsing our local CVS or Walgreens, but did you know Essence is also available at Ulta? Essence is popular for their waterproof gel eye pencil that won the 2014 Allure Beauty award. What they really should be famous for is their pricing and cute packaging. The quality has to be amazing for the brand to be noticed by Allure, but the pricing alone is praiseworthy. Everything (and I mean everything) is less than $10.

With this list of affordable makeup brands under your belt, you can take a trip to the drugstore or Ulta without feeling any guilt. Your wallet and your face will thank you. Remember friends, you don’t have to spend your entire paycheck looking for high-end makeup products. Sometimes the best products are easier to find than the local Sephora.