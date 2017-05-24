VIEW GALLERY

As one of the most influential beauty vloggers on the internet, Michelle Phan makes the cut as one of the wealthiest beauty gurus in the industry. She’s found fame (and fortune) on YouTube, where she has rallied a whopping 8.8 million subscribers and has branched out into the makeup industry with collaborations and partnerships with legendary names like Lancôme and L’Oreal. You may have also heard of her cosmetics line, EM Cosmetics, which relaunched this year.

With all of her success gained in a little over a decade, Phan has raised her ranking from a personal blogger to a multi-million dollar success story. How many millions you ask?

Michelle Phan’s Net Worth as of 2018: $50 Million.

That’s right. $50 million. Now let’s take a trip through Phan’s life and see how exactly she got to where she is today.

2005 – 2010

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Phan and her family moved to Tampa, Florida, where she began her personal blog in 2005. There she discussed all things beauty and included makeup tutorials. In 2007, Phan began posting her tutorials on YouTube with her first official tutorial “Natural Looking Makeup Tutorial.” She has since created a YouTube network with several channels that have a collective total of 1.1 billion views.

By 2010, she was featured on BuzzFeed (where she continues to be featured) and landed a partnership with Lancôme. This partnership made Phan the first video makeup artist for the cosmetics company.

2011 – 2014

In September 2012, Michelle Phan co-founded a monthly beauty subscription service called Ipsy. This service has expanded immensely, totaling in 1.5 million paid annual subscribers and a worth of $500 million. She also launched her cosmetic line, EM Cosmetics, with L’Oréal in 2013.

To add to her businesswoman persona, Phan released her debut novel, Make Up: Your Life Guide to Beauty, Style, and Success – Online and Off in 2014 and was nominated for several awards including a Streamy Award for Inspiration Icon Award and a Shorty Award for Best YouTube Guru, both of which she won.

She was also in a bit of a kerfuffle in 2014 when she was sued by Ultra Records for $150,000 in damages and copyright infringement against the music she used in her YouTube videos. Luckily, a year later, all charges were dropped.

2015 – Present

Michelle Phan has been off the radar since 2015 after her beauty collaboration with L’Oreal for EM Cosmetics didn’t go as planned. She took some time off of her social media and hasn’t posted a YouTube video in over a year.

However, just last year, she bought back EM from L’Oreal and relaunched her cosmetics line of lip and eye products in May of 2017.

Fingers crossed that this isn’t the last we see of Phan and though she may soon retire from the YouTube world, we hope her name in the beauty industry remains.

2018

Beauty blogger Michelle Phan is always there with her remedies for skin care and problems like this winter.